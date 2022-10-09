Beta Release 0.2.4 (10/9/22)
- Added a visual notification to show collected coins as +1, +10, or +100.
- Added visual notifications to show attack damage on enemies/bosses.
- Chatters are be able to !queue up, so the next egg hatched by the streamer will be named after them.
Beta Release 0.2.3 (10/8/22)
- Fixed bug where bosses stop moving.
- New Live Character Card UI update.
- Optimized movement system for players, enemies, and bosses.
- Increased boss movement speed by 2x.
- Increased player/enemy movement speed by 1.5x.
- Added debug interface. Press * to enable/disable.
- Added new chat help function. Type !sshelp to display enabled chat commands.
- Added new Settings menu and options (Name Enemies, Show Chat Bubbles, etc.).
Changed files in this update