StreamSavers update for 9 October 2022

Beta Release 0.2.4 (10/9/22)

Beta Release 0.2.4 (10/9/22)

  • Added a visual notification to show collected coins as +1, +10, or +100.
  • ​Added visual notifications to show attack damage on enemies/bosses.
  • Chatters are be able to !queue up, so the next egg hatched by the streamer will be named after them.

Beta Release 0.2.3 (10/8/22)

  • Fixed bug where bosses stop moving.
  • New Live Character Card UI update.
  • Optimized movement system for players, enemies, and bosses.
  • Increased boss movement speed by 2x.
  • Increased player/enemy movement speed by 1.5x.
  • Added debug interface. Press * to enable/disable.
  • Added new chat help function. Type !sshelp to display enabled chat commands.
  • Added new Settings menu and options (Name Enemies, Show Chat Bubbles, etc.).

