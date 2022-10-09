 Skip to content

Sunset Mall update for 9 October 2022

Patch #5

Share · View all patches · Build 9684616 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A cool new patch for you all!

  • Removed SteamVR issue
  • Removed OculusVR issue
  • Sessions that are in progress will no longer appear on game searches
  • Players can no longer join sessions that are in progress
  • New error messages have been added to better diagnose issues
  • Increased Performance, we are getting really close to supporting bigger malls!
  • Simplified Textures and Objects
  • Added Controls to Main Menu
  • Added Date/Time to Taskbar in Main Menu
  • Added SpeedRunning App to Main Menu

