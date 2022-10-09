A cool new patch for you all!
- Removed SteamVR issue
- Removed OculusVR issue
- Sessions that are in progress will no longer appear on game searches
- Players can no longer join sessions that are in progress
- New error messages have been added to better diagnose issues
- Increased Performance, we are getting really close to supporting bigger malls!
- Simplified Textures and Objects
- Added Controls to Main Menu
- Added Date/Time to Taskbar in Main Menu
- Added SpeedRunning App to Main Menu
Changed files in this update