1428: Shadows over Silesia update for 9 October 2022

Changelog v1.0.18

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Warning: the changelog contains spoilers!

  • Destructible obstacles are now highlighted in the same way as interactions

  • Chapter 2

    • Some Hussites are stuck in an inaccessible area during battle
    • Rupert stops and does not continue on to his destination

  • Chapter 5 - Some Skulls lack flames

  • Chapter 6 - Achievement Do it the hard way is also unlocked when the player decrypts the letter

  • Chapter 7 - Still can't interact at the beginning of the chapter

  • Accessibility

    • If the player is equipped with a torch, guards will detect him even when Accessible stealth is on
    • If the camera is disabled, it does not move and thus is not near the player

