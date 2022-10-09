Changelog v1.0.18

Warning: the changelog contains spoilers!
Destructible obstacles are now highlighted in the same way as interactions
Chapter 2
- Some Hussites are stuck in an inaccessible area during battle
- Rupert stops and does not continue on to his destination
Chapter 5 - Some Skulls lack flames
Chapter 6 - Achievement Do it the hard way is also unlocked when the player decrypts the letter
Chapter 7 - Still can't interact at the beginning of the chapter
Accessibility
- If the player is equipped with a torch, guards will detect him even when Accessible stealth is on
- If the camera is disabled, it does not move and thus is not near the player
