- Bugfix: Fix a bug where some buildings are not appearing in Research Lab on maps that meet the unlock requirement
- Bugfix: If a building is shut down, it will not be supply-chained boosted (boost will be given to other eligible buildings)
- QoL: Add 'Set as Default' for production settings in building page
There are 154 resources, 234 factories, 66 policies, 19 maps and 71 achievements available in this version
Web: https://play.industryidle.com/
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574000/Industry_Idle/
Google Play: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.fishpondstudio.industryidle
AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/industry-idle-factory-tycoon/id1554773046
Industry Idle update for 9 October 2022
Patch 0.20.1 - Bug fixes and "Default Building Settings" QoL
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1574001
- Loading history…
MacOS Depot 1574002
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1574003
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update