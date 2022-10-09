 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Outcore update for 9 October 2022

Oct 9 patch #1?

Share · View all patches · Build 9684121 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made the transparent platforms in the puzzle before the gnome village a bit less transparent. This will hopefully help players notice them
  • Attempt to fix a bug where Lumi can't be dragged into the memory window
  • Fixed Lumi disappearing under a specific condition in the puzzle room before the gnome village

Changed files in this update

Depot 1275671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link