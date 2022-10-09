Oct 9 patch #1?

- Made the transparent platforms in the puzzle before the gnome village a bit less transparent. This will hopefully help players notice them
- Attempt to fix a bug where Lumi can't be dragged into the memory window
- Fixed Lumi disappearing under a specific condition in the puzzle room before the gnome village
