Update #52

General Changes:
- Reworked Pumpkin loot drop to now have a chance to drop a Soul Sickle. (Thank you @Lizz Jakkya for finding this issue)
- Adjusted the post processing to include volume lighting, removed very fine white fog dithering over the screen and added depth textures to make the game look better.
- Changed when armor is applied to this order: damage>resist>armor
- Fixed an issue with Anti-Aliasing not working properly.
- Added physics movement too all ground creatures, this makes jumping and moving fast over hills better. Before this change creatures would be slow in the air when jumping lets say if you use a move speed buff well every time you hit air you would slow down. It was clunky before now it uses the characters mass, velocity and gravity to be smooth. (Air and gliding creatures will get a different system later with x,y,z axis)
- Increased fall velocity from 4 to 5 for Vespid.
- Changed navigation box on JoJo not to stutter and glitch out.
- Lowered base Vitality gain per level on Clamper from 10 to 3.
- Increased all Armor type per level on Clamper from 0.5 to 2.
- Lowered base Vitality gain per level on Tremor from 5 to 2 and added 0.5 Dexterity per level.
- Raised base Pain Armor gain per level on Haalk from 1 to 1.5 and Vitality per level from 1 to 2.
- Added 0.25 Pain Armor gain per level on Skitter.
- Added 1 Toxic Armor gain per level on Fleeir.
- Added 1 Pain Armor gain per level on Koh.
- Added 1 of each armor gain per level on Scorpoid.
- Added 1 Accuracy gain per level on Wulv.
- Added 0.0002 Crit Damage, 0.5 Evasion per level on Snek.
- Added 0.25 Evasion per level on Vespid.
- Removed Queen Arachnoid from spawning in the game, it was bugged so I'm going to bring it back as a boss in the new dungeon.
- Lowered JoJo Spawn rate from 5% to 3%.
- Fixed Herbie's Human Quest to work correctly for Human Troopers.
- Added Small Shells to Dead Zone Trade Run.
- Adjusted Clipping planes.
- Fixed Crafting menu issues.
- Lowered Vitality from 250 to 200 and Fortitude HP from 100 to 50.
- Possibly fixed things spawning on top of trees and inside stuff. (let me know if it still happens and where)
- Lowered attribute weapon effectiveness bonus from 25% to 10%. (this will lower damage overall on auto attacks)
- Gave Dead Zone TLC.
- Changed most of the lakes HP from 1000000 to 1000 so it runs out has a 300 second respawn timer so if things spawn in lakes you can remove the water faster.
- Repositioned Pumpkin Hat and light on all creatures.
- Changed base color of Snek.
- Added Ghost Overlay to Soul Set.
- Added a weight system to trade run items, each trade item has a weight value, by default all current creatures have a max of 10 weight limit, there's a chance to increase the weight limit from a random bonus stat weight stat on Pack items and future creatures maybe some other items. The chance to get this stat on a pack is a 10% chance of having up to +20 max weight. If you have too much weight you will be super slow.
- Added Slot increase stat to random bonus stat weight stat on Pack items with a 5% chance of having up to +20 slots.
- Changed stack size of trade run items from 5000 to 1 it was originally 1 but accidently got changed to 5000 this is to avoid gold exploits.
- Reduced gold quantity from trade runs by 1/2 and removed items from it because of abuse and the items removed are because they conflict with the new weight system for trade runs to limit them (it was just too easy making an abundance of gold and that can be toxic for our economy and break the game with going over max integers. Let me know if gold rate gives you more for the trade quests by default without gold rate it should give 50k for cans and 150k for fossil, fossil now gives more to incentivize the farther trade.
- Increased damage, harvest damage, lowered evasion from +10% per level to +4% on Soul Sickle.
- Lowered drop chance of Dragons Fury Nightmare item from 5% to 1% and lowered the bonus damage slightly.
- Removed invisible purple crystal by the purple crystal king.
- Added +1 slot to predator pack.
- Added all armor types to bone plating item.
- Buffed armor and added accuracy/vit rate to Alkazair's item.
- Added +1% accuracy rate per level to strong arm and titan helm.
- Buffed Prowler Movement Speed gain per level from 0.0001 to 0.0003, added 2 fortitude and 1 vitality per level.
- Buffed Prowler Burrow to give evasion and more stamina regen.
- Buffed Prowler Resistant Shell Passive to give pain armor and pain resist with a little more vit.
- Buffed Prowler Smash Stun cooldown from 25 seconds to 20 stunning for 4 seconds flat and added more damage.
- Buffed Skitter final skill renamed it to Blessing, Heals you and allies significantly also giving armor and stamina buff.
- Buffed Skitter Harden Shell Passive to give Evasion rate, pain armor and more HP.
- Buffed Skitter Scuttle, renamed to Scuttle Slap changed it back to an active skill that Bites in front of you damaging the enemy also gives you a speed buff and HP Leech.
- Buffed armor breaker item damage significantly.
- Added a spawn save location at Meatbug NPC you can save your spawn there for all the older creatures that are stuck spawning in the sky.
- Made the Clean up Toxic Chemicals quest from Swamp Ass NPC repeatable.
- Doubled the armor values on all Body type gear.
- Nerfed Toxic DNA item from giving 25 Evasion per level to 10.