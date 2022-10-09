 Skip to content

Lord of Rigel update for 9 October 2022

EA Build Hotfix #8

Build 9683579

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #1067 Autoexplore cancel button behavior adjustments
  • Ticket #1082 RP display fixes
  • Ticket #1093 Cheat codes now reset between games
  • Ticket #1095 Fixed instances where bombs did not reset between turns
  • Ticket #1096 Added separate close and cancel buttons for fleet movement
  • Ticket #1100 Fixed instances where colony base prompt would not appear on construction
  • Ticket #1101 Planets menu mineral sort fix
  • Ticket #1106 Increased effectiveness of point defense weapons in tactical
  • Ticket #1107 Fixed hotkey responsiveness when loading game with map modes on
  • Ticket #1108 Added alternate controls to middle mouse and mousewheel for tutorial users
  • Ticket #1109 Windowed mode now bordered

