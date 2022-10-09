- Ticket #1067 Autoexplore cancel button behavior adjustments
- Ticket #1082 RP display fixes
- Ticket #1093 Cheat codes now reset between games
- Ticket #1095 Fixed instances where bombs did not reset between turns
- Ticket #1096 Added separate close and cancel buttons for fleet movement
- Ticket #1100 Fixed instances where colony base prompt would not appear on construction
- Ticket #1101 Planets menu mineral sort fix
- Ticket #1106 Increased effectiveness of point defense weapons in tactical
- Ticket #1107 Fixed hotkey responsiveness when loading game with map modes on
- Ticket #1108 Added alternate controls to middle mouse and mousewheel for tutorial users
- Ticket #1109 Windowed mode now bordered
Lord of Rigel update for 9 October 2022
EA Build Hotfix #8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
