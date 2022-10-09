2022.10.9 UPDATE & BUG Fix

- Fix the issue that the HELL mode of Level 31 can't play
- Fix the issue that some achievements can't be unlocked
Adjustment of Towers
Man Eater - Basic attack increased by 12%, summoner attack interval reduced by 30%, skill CD reduced by 33%
Crystal Ball - Attack range reduced, lightning attack increased stun effect
Artillery - Base attack increased by 16%
Factory - Soldier life increased by 33%, skill CD reduced by 33%
Golem - Base attack increased by 100%
Musketeer - Base attack increased by 14%
Frostbite - base attack increased by 30%, skill freeze time increased by 100%
Giant Gate - Skill CD reduced by 33%
Statue - Skill CD reduced by 33%
