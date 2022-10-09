- Fixed Publish button appearing after capturing preview image
- Fixed old preview image showing when creating a new level
- Separated Editor settings and Level settings
- Added level tags under Level Settings
- Added Searching of Level tags on level select - Search Tag states are saved between sessions
Cleaning The System update for 9 October 2022
1.17.9 - Workshop Tags + Bugs
Patchnotes via Steam Community
