Cleaning The System update for 9 October 2022

1.17.9 - Workshop Tags + Bugs

  • Fixed Publish button appearing after capturing preview image
  • Fixed old preview image showing when creating a new level
  • Separated Editor settings and Level settings
  • Added level tags under Level Settings
  • Added Searching of Level tags on level select - Search Tag states are saved between sessions

