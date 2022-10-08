Unless a big bug gets found within a few days, this is the last bug patch before v12. Development of v12 will start week 40 ^^
- Removed button code from highlights of v11.02 page
- Corrected button color for uploading to workshop.
- Made upload to workshop button work again.
- Made a new pause menu for non steam versions.
- Full version no longer have demo pause menu button
- Completely removed save game button from pause menu
- Added shortcut for pause menu (Escape)
- Changed how the game assigns provinces aka provinces related to islands and coast should fail less
- Fixed unclaimed land colonizing not doing anything
- Fixed bug where none provinces wasn’t saved properly
- Changed how the game assigns provinces as normal, making less events fail due to picking a unclaimed province
- Fixed bug where partitions gave up if there was no possible independence within them
- Fixed bug where colonizing unclaimed land failed due to having less claimed coast than unclaimed coast
- Fixed bug where countries (mainly unions) didn’t get a capital on first round
- Fixed bug where culture unions failed for no reason causing no event to happen
- Split union names now replace the ”Country” tag of provinces, and can therefore get independence afterwards
- Fixed location of Drewistan
- Changed culture of the Iranian province ”East Azarbayejan” to Azerbaijan
- Added Wessex Culture to England
- Fixed Revolt event doing event text for when the country already exists when it doesn’t.
Changed files in this update