EarthRoyale update for 8 October 2022

V11.02.01

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Unless a big bug gets found within a few days, this is the last bug patch before v12. Development of v12 will start week 40 ^^

  • Removed button code from highlights of v11.02 page
  • Corrected button color for uploading to workshop.
  • Made upload to workshop button work again.
  • Made a new pause menu for non steam versions.
  • Full version no longer have demo pause menu button
  • Completely removed save game button from pause menu
  • Added shortcut for pause menu (Escape)
  • Changed how the game assigns provinces aka provinces related to islands and coast should fail less
  • Fixed unclaimed land colonizing not doing anything
  • Fixed bug where none provinces wasn’t saved properly
  • Changed how the game assigns provinces as normal, making less events fail due to picking a unclaimed province
  • Fixed bug where partitions gave up if there was no possible independence within them
  • Fixed bug where colonizing unclaimed land failed due to having less claimed coast than unclaimed coast
  • Fixed bug where countries (mainly unions) didn’t get a capital on first round
  • Fixed bug where culture unions failed for no reason causing no event to happen
  • Split union names now replace the ”Country” tag of provinces, and can therefore get independence afterwards
  • Fixed location of Drewistan
  • Changed culture of the Iranian province ”East Azarbayejan” to Azerbaijan
  • Added Wessex Culture to England
  • Fixed Revolt event doing event text for when the country already exists when it doesn’t.

Changed files in this update

