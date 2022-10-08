 Skip to content

Sand: A Superfluous Game update for 8 October 2022

Patch 10/8

Build 9682486

Solved

  • Fixed issue with cat mission. Should track normally now.
  • Fixed a random crash with the Anvil if you tried using it after picking up a weapon drop.

Investigating

  • Some people crash when build menu opens (nothing showing up). I can't reproduce this, but it might have to do with antivirus/spyware software interfering. If you have this error and disabled your antivirus let me know,
  • Reports of crashing when using a power (SPACE or RB). Still can't reproduce this either.

