Patch 10/8

Solved
- Fixed issue with cat mission. Should track normally now.
- Fixed a random crash with the Anvil if you tried using it after picking up a weapon drop.
Investigating
- Some people crash when build menu opens (nothing showing up). I can't reproduce this, but it might have to do with antivirus/spyware software interfering. If you have this error and disabled your antivirus let me know,
- Reports of crashing when using a power (SPACE or RB). Still can't reproduce this either.
Changed files in this update