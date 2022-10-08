New location and beginning of balancing the early game!

Hello!
Today we have a balance build attempt, new location, and some value changes. This is the first of several critical changes to the game balance.
I will be looking forward to feed back on pacing and rewards, the level boosts still need to be tested and updated, coming really soon.
Changes are mainly
- Librarian Juleen has been added! Julio's Library music for the library is included.
- You will get rewards based on the total bugs you've killed of a species required in a new Quest.
- Requirements also increase based on total done (averaged).
- You will need to accept quests before a new one will go in its place, that is to get new quests with higher values. Quest expiration is something that will be added soon, just waiting on opinions on the scaling
- Quantum crystals (for permanent upgrades) have been reduced to 1,000 for now, still enough for a few upgrades, but you can get more by completing Prof. Mantin's quests.
- Quests will now only possibly generate every 2 minutes, instead of 12 seconds. This is more in line to the future, but ultimately it will go to 5 minutes.
Changed files in this update