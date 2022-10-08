 Skip to content

Quake Survivor update for 8 October 2022

NEW PATCH AVAILABLE

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!
We are happy to announce that a new patch is released
Please update your product

  • BETTER FPS OPTIMIZATION
  • NEW LIGHTS AND ENVIROMENT

TRY TO SURVIVE!

Changed files in this update

