- Cassette tape animates on play/rew/ffwd/rec.
- The cassette stops when it has been wound to the end.
- The cassette now defaults to the beginning when it's ejected or out of the deck.
(A technical limitation. The state has to be in sync with the emulator)
- Pet cabel artifact fix.
- Disabled rest of the simulator view mouse hover sounds.
- Fix to restrict simulator view zoom actions while menu is open.
Breadbox update for 8 October 2022
Update - Cassette tape animation
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Breadbox Content Depot 1770441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update