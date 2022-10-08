 Skip to content

Breadbox update for 8 October 2022

Update - Cassette tape animation

Build 9682134

  • Cassette tape animates on play/rew/ffwd/rec.
  • The cassette stops when it has been wound to the end.
  • The cassette now defaults to the beginning when it's ejected or out of the deck.
    (A technical limitation. The state has to be in sync with the emulator)
  • Pet cabel artifact fix.
  • Disabled rest of the simulator view mouse hover sounds.
  • Fix to restrict simulator view zoom actions while menu is open.

