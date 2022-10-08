 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 8 October 2022

Lowered exceptional, elite item level requirements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

305: Early Access 0.13.44 - October 8, 2022 12:45 PM EST
• Lowered the level requirement on exceptional and elite items. This change is not retroactive.

