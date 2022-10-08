Bug Bash Patch

Hello Loopers!
Patch Notes
- You can now view and join games in progress as a spectator
- Added button for Host to force game resume when waiting for other players
- Notification added when player joins or leaves
- Lobby camera now correctly zooms back in when player leaves
- Silos will no longer block projectiles
- Trees will no longer block projectiles
- Biomass at edge of maps no longer occludes
- Several fixes to nav mesh not generating correctly
- Trees will now turn opaque when blocking camera
- Closed off thin alleys
- Fix to double health pack spawning on clients
- Fix to container VFX playing double on clients
- Fix to chat focus resetting whenever message is sent
- Fix to mines double spawning on client
- Melee weapons will no longer show char outline
- Chest reset logic improved for multiplayer
- Updated icons for mission notifications
- 2 new achievements added for new difficulties
