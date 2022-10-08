 Skip to content

Rift Loopers update for 8 October 2022

Bug Bash Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Loopers!

Patch Notes

  • You can now view and join games in progress as a spectator
  • Added button for Host to force game resume when waiting for other players
  • Notification added when player joins or leaves
  • Lobby camera now correctly zooms back in when player leaves
  • Silos will no longer block projectiles
  • Trees will no longer block projectiles
  • Biomass at edge of maps no longer occludes
  • Several fixes to nav mesh not generating correctly
  • Trees will now turn opaque when blocking camera
  • Closed off thin alleys
  • Fix to double health pack spawning on clients
  • Fix to container VFX playing double on clients
  • Fix to chat focus resetting whenever message is sent
  • Fix to mines double spawning on client
  • Melee weapons will no longer show char outline
  • Chest reset logic improved for multiplayer
  • Updated icons for mission notifications
  • 2 new achievements added for new difficulties

