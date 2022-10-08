 Skip to content

天下镖局 update for 8 October 2022

[World Escort Agency] Version 2022.10.08 Update Announcement

Build 9681452 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content:

  1. The peddler has added the automatic purchase function for each item
  2. The function of feng shui/azimuth locking is added to the bedroom interface
  3. The bedroom interface has added the function of designated jump to a specific floor
  4. The function of deleting redundant escort cart configuration has been added in the carriage and horse room
  5. In the auditorium/martial arts practice hall, the function of automatic positive and negative sorting can be added by continuously clicking on friendliness/force strength
  6. Added the function that the secret script corresponding to the full level martial arts will be automatically converted into accomplishments
  7. The screening function of each package entry has been added to the inventory equipment page
  8. In the equipment selection interface, an entry filtering button is added to facilitate everyone to combine packages

System optimization:

  1. Optimization of skill description of all increased summoning units (originally specifically refers to the mechanism wooden man, which is not very accurate)
  2. The interface for selecting pendants in the bedroom now supports scrolling with the mouse wheel
  3. Now the number of props in the inventory interface can display up to five digits
  4. The inventory consumables page optimizes the sorting rules of items
  5. In the inventory secret script page, the exchange accomplishments button has been changed to permanent
  6. Double entry equipment will be prioritized at the top of the inventory equipment page
  7. The equipment selection interface now supports sliding the mouse wheel to view more equipment

Bug fix:

  1. Fixed the bug that when encountering [Random Escort Event - Turn Up the Head], offline re boarding can repeatedly obtain the pendulum reward
  2. Fixed a bug in the game of Green Dragon Club where there was a very small chance that there would be no event on a certain layer, causing the game to be interrupted

