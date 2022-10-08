[World Escort Agency] Version 2022.10.08 Update Announcement
New content:
- The peddler has added the automatic purchase function for each item
- The function of feng shui/azimuth locking is added to the bedroom interface
- The bedroom interface has added the function of designated jump to a specific floor
- The function of deleting redundant escort cart configuration has been added in the carriage and horse room
- In the auditorium/martial arts practice hall, the function of automatic positive and negative sorting can be added by continuously clicking on friendliness/force strength
- Added the function that the secret script corresponding to the full level martial arts will be automatically converted into accomplishments
- The screening function of each package entry has been added to the inventory equipment page
- In the equipment selection interface, an entry filtering button is added to facilitate everyone to combine packages
System optimization:
- Optimization of skill description of all increased summoning units (originally specifically refers to the mechanism wooden man, which is not very accurate)
- The interface for selecting pendants in the bedroom now supports scrolling with the mouse wheel
- Now the number of props in the inventory interface can display up to five digits
- The inventory consumables page optimizes the sorting rules of items
- In the inventory secret script page, the exchange accomplishments button has been changed to permanent
- Double entry equipment will be prioritized at the top of the inventory equipment page
- The equipment selection interface now supports sliding the mouse wheel to view more equipment
Bug fix:
- Fixed the bug that when encountering [Random Escort Event - Turn Up the Head], offline re boarding can repeatedly obtain the pendulum reward
- Fixed a bug in the game of Green Dragon Club where there was a very small chance that there would be no event on a certain layer, causing the game to be interrupted
Changed files in this update