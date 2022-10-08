 Skip to content

NoiseBox.噪音盒子 Playtest update for 8 October 2022

Hi everyone, here is h.Nosie, a small update that fixes some issues (￣︶￣) ↗ (may

Material changes:
table model change
Added bed material
UI:
Modified some UI anchoring methods

