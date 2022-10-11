 Skip to content

The Fate of Baldr Playtest update for 11 October 2022

0.9.0 Brokkr And Eitri

Share · View all patches · Build 9680893

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Svartalfheim with boss Brokkr and Eitri
  • Changed the enemy navmesh system
  • Changed the mothership upgrade UI
  • Changed the planet selection UI
  • Improved the visuals on all the planets
  • Changed the Smidr main weapon functionality

Changed files in this update

Depot 1776571
Depot 1776572
