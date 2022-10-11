- Added Svartalfheim with boss Brokkr and Eitri
- Changed the enemy navmesh system
- Changed the mothership upgrade UI
- Changed the planet selection UI
- Improved the visuals on all the planets
- Changed the Smidr main weapon functionality
The Fate of Baldr Playtest update for 11 October 2022
0.9.0 Brokkr And Eitri
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update