 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A Smooth Game (Unlike... Life) update for 8 October 2022

Update Note For Oct 8 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9680805 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

De-devastation patch.

From now on disrespectful play won't cause as destructive result as it did before!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2142101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link