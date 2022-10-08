Weekly Update! 2022-10-09

We have made tremendous game balance-related effort in the past two weeks, including Cards, Relics, and consumables. The goal is to empower player by improving things that are not very helpful to player's strategy and build.
Below we will list the relevant modification items item by item.
Balance and Improve
Game logic
- Little Monkey deals at least 1 damage.
- Goddess of Mercy will be pushed to the lower left corner by the little monkey.
- Dragon Princess's HP has been increased.
Consumable
- Staunching Herb: Immune to Bleeding.
- Safflower Oil: Immune to Rupture.
- Realgar Liquor: Immune to Poison.
- Poison Phoenix Head: Apply 3 Poison to all enemies every turn.
Relic
- Spear: Gain 3 Strength at start of the combat. Lose 3 Strength after the first turn you play a Attack card.
- Boots: Gain 3 Constitution at start of the combat. Lose 3 Constitution after the first turn you play a Skill card.
- Turtle Shell Armor: Whenever an enemy intends to deal damage, add 2 Constitution for this turn.
- Heaven Earth Bucket: Whenever a card is exhausted or discarded proactively, add 5 Block.
- Futon of Wind and Fire: Your team heals 5 HP every time you spend Gold at a merchant location.
- Jade Scepter of Fortune: If your HP at the end of a combat is not lower than the start, receive double Gold reward.
- Scarlet Bracelet: Add 1 Energy at the start of each turn. Gain a Debuff that prevents you from actively using consumables in combat.
- Tempting Lute: Whenever you discard a card proactively, deal 5 Damage to all enemies.
Increase damage by 1 in this combat for every 3 cards discarded.
Card
