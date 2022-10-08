Update 0.5.7

-
New Special Region: Cactus Badland
- When exploring in the desert, you will have a chance to find a badland with gigantic cacti, occupied by a spiky monster
-
Added the Badland Guardian
- This Guardian will only appear in the Badland
- Mecha Slayer
- Has pointy spikes covering its body, along with multiple agile tentacles
- Deals damage to anything that collides with it
- Attack relentlessly
- High movement speed
- Immune to collision damage
-
New Blood Insect
- This type of insect will appear around the Badland
- Individuals of this insect type vary significantly in size
- Killing them will yield doubled crystal shards
-
Other Changes
- Greatly reduced HP of Guardians
- Increased crystal obtained from killing Guardians
- Size of Guardians now doesn’t scale to Risk Level
- Crystal drop from killing Blood Insects of smaller size now benefits from 10% of your Crystal Shard Yield Bonus
- Reduced Mecha resource consumption to 50% of previous numbers (We have received player feedbacks that addressed the Mecha resource consumption being frustrating. We will probably rework the Mecha system, and this change is a makeshift adjustment until the rework)
Changed files in this update