 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Insect Swarm update for 8 October 2022

Update 0.5.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9680508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


  • New Special Region: Cactus Badland

    • When exploring in the desert, you will have a chance to find a badland with gigantic cacti, occupied by a spiky monster

  • Added the Badland Guardian

    • This Guardian will only appear in the Badland
    • Mecha Slayer
    • Has pointy spikes covering its body, along with multiple agile tentacles
    • Deals damage to anything that collides with it
    • Attack relentlessly
    • High movement speed
    • Immune to collision damage

  • New Blood Insect

    • This type of insect will appear around the Badland
    • Individuals of this insect type vary significantly in size
    • Killing them will yield doubled crystal shards

  • Other Changes

    • Greatly reduced HP of Guardians
    • Increased crystal obtained from killing Guardians
    • Size of Guardians now doesn’t scale to Risk Level
    • Crystal drop from killing Blood Insects of smaller size now benefits from 10% of your Crystal Shard Yield Bonus
    • Reduced Mecha resource consumption to 50% of previous numbers (We have received player feedbacks that addressed the Mecha resource consumption being frustrating. We will probably rework the Mecha system, and this change is a makeshift adjustment until the rework)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1999171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link