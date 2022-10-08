 Skip to content

Life After Death update for 8 October 2022

Update v0.2.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9680250 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Gunpowder not spawning correctly

Fixed Ammo 5.56mm not spawning correctly

Fixed hold items not network replicating

