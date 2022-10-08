Update v0.2.0.4

Fixed Gunpowder not spawning correctly
Fixed Ammo 5.56mm not spawning correctly
Fixed hold items not network replicating
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed Gunpowder not spawning correctly
Fixed Ammo 5.56mm not spawning correctly
Fixed hold items not network replicating
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update