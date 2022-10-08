 Skip to content

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 8 October 2022

Patch 0.02.019 is live. Minor fixes. Can you find track 5 & 6? (Addendum)

Patch 0.02.019 · Build 9680148

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted voice behaviors for Grieving Shadow.
  • Added counter to ghost profiles.

