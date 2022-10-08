 Skip to content

CashGrab update for 8 October 2022

Discord Link Fix, Outlined Framework

Share · View all patches · Build 9680127 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the Discord Link

  • I forgot to set the link to never expire (Oopsie daises)

  • Added the Framework for the Big Bucks update

  • Big Bucks update coming at some point (They're in the walls)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2138781
