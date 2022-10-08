-
Fixed the Discord Link
-
I forgot to set the link to never expire (Oopsie daises)
-
Added the Framework for the Big Bucks update
-
Big Bucks update coming at some point (They're in the walls)
CashGrab update for 8 October 2022
Discord Link Fix, Outlined Framework
