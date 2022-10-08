- Increase the maximum storage capacity to 900 cells at the request of players.
- Modify the problem of mismatching battle scenes in the ice map.
- At the request of players, Tira can be transferred to Dragon Knight and Falcon Knight.
- Modify some logic problems.
刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 8 October 2022
RE：Countermark Saga FS' October 8 Update Log Ver. 1.1.2
