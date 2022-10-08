 Skip to content

刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 8 October 2022

RE：Countermark Saga FS' October 8 Update Log Ver. 1.1.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Increase the maximum storage capacity to 900 cells at the request of players.
  2. Modify the problem of mismatching battle scenes in the ice map.
  3. At the request of players, Tira can be transferred to Dragon Knight and Falcon Knight.
  4. Modify some logic problems.

