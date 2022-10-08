Update r1.14

Changelog:
- [Part 1+] NPC started sex encounter freeze due to orgasm loop fix
- [Part 4] House naming on during the night corrections
- [Part 2] Added NPC’s stats display for the Nurse
- [Part 5 art] Preggo belly and aroused werm(with and without canal) images intersection corrections
- [Part 5] Added Ventilation shaft 2 & Ventilation shaft 3 passages
- [Part 5] Added small profile pics when choosing a first body to infest as a werm
- [Part 4] Added coffee machine passage in the hospital
- [Part 1+] Added a stat clamp on stat display of NPC’s (resistance, perversion and arousal will stay within bounds when the stat display is first met in page)
- [Part 1 art] Added back old image links of MC antari self infesting mouth with werm
- [Part 4 art] Added black market image link & translator image link
- [Part 2+ art] Changed male PC naked choker layer to be higher than the breast images (to fix the small breasts image overlap the choker image)
- [Part 2] Added Joan in closet image links (breast, neck & mouth)
- [Part 2] Added Amy’s room and image link
- [Settings] Added font size changer that changes the text size inside the #passages (changes the story text font size). Default value is 16px, range is 10-48. Character portraits scale with text size. Settings will reset on page reload.
- [Settings] Separated volume and map scaling apply buttons (“Save changes” no longer applies any changes to volume and map scaling values)
- [Settings] Fixed a situation where the options of “Show mouth canal art” where unavailable/disappeared after setting it to “NO”
Changed files in this update