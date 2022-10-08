DD1 Patch 9.0.1

DEFENDERS,
A patch was pushed this morning to address some issues in the 9.0.0 release ːsteamhappyː
PATCH NOTES
FEATURE
- Added controller support for the emulator that allows the player use a controller to control all emulated characters (Keyboard key binds still apply for spawning)
BUG FIX
- Fix for accessories being able to spawn with more upgrades than intended
- Fixed Spooktacular Bay not giving random rewards to players besides host
- Fixed an issue where the anti cheat was kicking people with certain colors on character skins
- Fixed some emulator would break some key bind commands
- Fixed an issue where the map selection UI would update client UI's
- Fixed an issue where the map selection wouldn't recover from adding players
- Fixed an issue where the gargoyle accessories were rolling lower than intended
- Fixed an issue where the elf accessories wouldn't show the number of upgrades when on inventory
- Fixed an issue where the elf crown icon was too large
- Fixed an issue where the core drops were not correct on then new maps
