Dungeon Defenders update for 8 October 2022

DD1 Patch 9.0.1

Build 9679537

Patchnotes via Steam Community

DEFENDERS,

A patch was pushed this morning to address some issues in the 9.0.0 release ːsteamhappyː

PATCH NOTES

FEATURE

  • Added controller support for the emulator that allows the player use a controller to control all emulated characters (Keyboard key binds still apply for spawning)

BUG FIX

  • Fix for accessories being able to spawn with more upgrades than intended
  • Fixed Spooktacular Bay not giving random rewards to players besides host
  • Fixed an issue where the anti cheat was kicking people with certain colors on character skins
  • Fixed some emulator would break some key bind commands
  • Fixed an issue where the map selection UI would update client UI's
  • Fixed an issue where the map selection wouldn't recover from adding players
  • Fixed an issue where the gargoyle accessories were rolling lower than intended
  • Fixed an issue where the elf accessories wouldn't show the number of upgrades when on inventory
  • Fixed an issue where the elf crown icon was too large
  • Fixed an issue where the core drops were not correct on then new maps

Changed files in this update

Dungeon Defenders Depot Depot 65801
  • Loading history…
Dungeon Defenders Eternia Shards Part 1 Depot 204381
  • Loading history…
EterniaShards2 Depot 204382
  • Loading history…
EterniaShards3 Depot 204383
  • Loading history…
EterniaShards4 Depot 204384
  • Loading history…
