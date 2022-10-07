Update Notes, October 7th

- Jump Ramps in Hoverboard stage should properly activate trick state when jumping off of them
- Bloom effect in Mystical Realm decreased to improve visual clarity.
- Flower petals in final boss now fall across the entire stage
- Chapter selections now fade out the title screen music when loading
- Audio Settings will no longer mute itself when sometimes loading back into the game or title screen
- Story Mode will set the game state only to story mode when selected in the title screen
- Updated a background image for Cyber City cutscene to properly reflect the events of the story
- Fixed sprites that would move or rotate slightly out of position in certain cutscenes
