Speedbreak Hyperdrive update for 7 October 2022

Update Notes, October 7th

Build 9679207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Jump Ramps in Hoverboard stage should properly activate trick state when jumping off of them
  • Bloom effect in Mystical Realm decreased to improve visual clarity.
  • Flower petals in final boss now fall across the entire stage
  • Chapter selections now fade out the title screen music when loading
  • Audio Settings will no longer mute itself when sometimes loading back into the game or title screen
  • Story Mode will set the game state only to story mode when selected in the title screen
  • Updated a background image for Cyber City cutscene to properly reflect the events of the story
  • Fixed sprites that would move or rotate slightly out of position in certain cutscenes

