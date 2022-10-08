- Fixed Crasher's contract objective pointing to the wrong map
- Fixed the Escape Hell contract objective not triggering on some maps
- Fixed a materials problem with the More Gun Marshal
- Fixed a materials problem with the Ghoul Blaster war paint
- Fixed overlapping character audio during some of the new taunts
- Updated ctf_crasher
- Fixed some instances of the announcer being interrupted by casual mode lines
- Cleaned up some logic safeguards that have proven unnecessary post-release
- Fixed giant deaths despawning pumpkin bombs
- Fixed nag lines not properly disabling on first flag pickup
- Extended non-buildable area around flag to prevent blocking giants
- Updated koth_sawmill_event
- Fixed a bug where players could be stuck with low-gravity
- Fixed a bug where players could hit their head on the kill trigger for catapulted enemies appearing from the underworlds deathpit
Team Fortress 2 update for 8 October 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
