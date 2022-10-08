 Skip to content

Team Fortress 2 update for 8 October 2022

 

Build 9678967

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Crasher's contract objective pointing to the wrong map
  • Fixed the Escape Hell contract objective not triggering on some maps
  • Fixed a materials problem with the More Gun Marshal
  • Fixed a materials problem with the Ghoul Blaster war paint
  • Fixed overlapping character audio during some of the new taunts
  • Updated ctf_crasher
  • Fixed some instances of the announcer being interrupted by casual mode lines
  • Cleaned up some logic safeguards that have proven unnecessary post-release
  • Fixed giant deaths despawning pumpkin bombs
  • Fixed nag lines not properly disabling on first flag pickup
  • Extended non-buildable area around flag to prevent blocking giants
  • Updated koth_sawmill_event
  • Fixed a bug where players could be stuck with low-gravity
  • Fixed a bug where players could hit their head on the kill trigger for catapulted enemies appearing from the underworlds deathpit

Changed files in this update

