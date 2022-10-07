Update - Plenty of new stuff and improvements

Greetings, today's update brings many new features, ambient sounds, and pieces of music. Added a new and the first carnivorous dinosaur, many fixes. Check it out.
[Added]
- Added automatic collect wood (will find the nearest forest up to 2 tile distance and start collecting)
- Added notification about finding abandoned houses
- Added speak ballons when units find sources of food
- Added a new carnivore dinosaur.
- Herbivores dinosaurs, once fruits or farms are in sight, will try to reach and eat.
- Added display of the current building condition and type of building icon
- Added new action, repair buildings. Only units can repair damaged buildings.
- Added shortcuts for all units actions
- Add new ambient sounds for day/night and new songs.
[Improved/Fixed]
- fix incorrect tile info for a dead dinosaur
- fix double clicks misclicks bug
- mining bug, showing no action
- fixed the wrong info on the farm tile
- fixed disband button position
- fixed upon a ranged attack on a dinosaur, the dino would flip in the wrong direction
- Houses upgrades will display updated info on turns that need to upgrade
- Fixed a bug that would lead to having 0 production.
- Base production changed from 0 to 1.
- Repair buildings system improved
