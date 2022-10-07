 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jurassic Clans update for 7 October 2022

Update - Plenty of new stuff and improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9678881 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, today's update brings many new features, ambient sounds, and pieces of music. Added a new and the first carnivorous dinosaur, many fixes. Check it out.

[Added]

  • Added automatic collect wood (will find the nearest forest up to 2 tile distance and start collecting)
  • Added notification about finding abandoned houses
  • Added speak ballons when units find sources of food
  • Added a new carnivore dinosaur.
  • Herbivores dinosaurs, once fruits or farms are in sight, will try to reach and eat.
  • Added display of the current building condition and type of building icon
  • Added new action, repair buildings. Only units can repair damaged buildings.
  • Added shortcuts for all units actions
  • Add new ambient sounds for day/night and new songs.

[Improved/Fixed]

  • fix incorrect tile info for a dead dinosaur
  • fix double clicks misclicks bug
  • mining bug, showing no action
  • fixed the wrong info on the farm tile
  • fixed disband button position
  • fixed upon a ranged attack on a dinosaur, the dino would flip in the wrong direction
  • Houses upgrades will display updated info on turns that need to upgrade
  • Fixed a bug that would lead to having 0 production.
  • Base production changed from 0 to 1.
  • Repair buildings system improved

Changed files in this update

Depot 2115171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link