- Much faster death respawn at checkpoints
- Faster deaths in air: if there is nothing below the player will die instead of slowly falling all the way down the level
- First Level now with octopus + audio
- Updated first tree main branch cannot jump from it to the platform now
- More responsive controls: can now jump as soon as landed
- More responsive controls: can jump in air for a tiny window of time when falling
- New control update introduced minor visual bugs with state machine, will fix in upcoming builds
Chasing the Unseen Playtest update for 7 October 2022
Patch 0.0.7
Changed depots in pbuild1 branch