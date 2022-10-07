 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chasing the Unseen Playtest update for 7 October 2022

Patch 0.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9678725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Much faster death respawn at checkpoints
  • Faster deaths in air: if there is nothing below the player will die instead of slowly falling all the way down the level
  • First Level now with octopus + audio
  • Updated first tree main branch cannot jump from it to the platform now
  • More responsive controls: can now jump as soon as landed
  • More responsive controls: can jump in air for a tiny window of time when falling
  • New control update introduced minor visual bugs with state machine, will fix in upcoming builds

Changed depots in pbuild1 branch

View more data in app history for build 9678725
Depot 2143431
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link