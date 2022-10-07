- Better shaders for Ghosts
- Add Ghost Scream
- Add some missing translations or texts
- Improve lighting
- Improve colliders in the forest church
- Fixed Village Colliders
- Fixed statues faction rotation and position
- Adjusted movement speed stats when leveling up
Death Damnation update for 7 October 2022
Patch v0.7003
Patchnotes via Steam Community
