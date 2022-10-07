 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Death Damnation update for 7 October 2022

Patch v0.7003

Share · View all patches · Build 9678700 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Better shaders for Ghosts
  • Add Ghost Scream
  • Add some missing translations or texts
  • Improve lighting
  • Improve colliders in the forest church
  • Fixed Village Colliders
  • Fixed statues faction rotation and position
  • Adjusted movement speed stats when leveling up

Changed files in this update

Death Damnation Windows Depot 1915451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link