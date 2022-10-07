- Adjusted voice behaviors for Grieving Shadow.
- Added counter to ghost profiles.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 7 October 2022
Patch 0.02.019 is live. Minor fixes. Can you find track 5 & 6?
