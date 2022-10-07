 Skip to content

Spirits of the Hellements update for 7 October 2022

1.2.3 - Bug Fixes

Build 9678470

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes
  • Damage trackers no longer go negative after hitting 2 billion damage dealt
  • Fixed an issue with the "beat all maps on anarchy" achievement
  • Fixed an issue where Explosive geysers would not load in upon loading a save
  • Fixed an bug where Explosive geysers would gain bonus damage when loading a checkpoint
  • Fixed an bug where Divine Judgement would deal damage and stun a lot more times than intended
  • Fixed an issue where Laser Spirit's clones would gain an additional set of lightning beams after tiering up to T3 lightning
  • Fixed an issue where baby dragons from the shrine of pride would not deal any damage
Other Changes
  • Added a visual hit effect to Laser Spirit's lightning beams

