1.2.3 - Bug Fixes

Bug Fixes
- Damage trackers no longer go negative after hitting 2 billion damage dealt
- Fixed an issue with the "beat all maps on anarchy" achievement
- Fixed an issue where Explosive geysers would not load in upon loading a save
- Fixed an bug where Explosive geysers would gain bonus damage when loading a checkpoint
- Fixed an bug where Divine Judgement would deal damage and stun a lot more times than intended
- Fixed an issue where Laser Spirit's clones would gain an additional set of lightning beams after tiering up to T3 lightning
- Fixed an issue where baby dragons from the shrine of pride would not deal any damage
Other Changes
- Added a visual hit effect to Laser Spirit's lightning beams
Changed files in this update