SALVATIONLAND update for 7 October 2022

Patch 0.7.2

Build 9678268 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed stable crash and landscape on the "Funicular station"
  • Rewritten a series of dialogues with the main characters of the game to make it easier to understand/actualize the text
  • Fixed some levels where ambient music stopped at the start
  • Level "Shopping district": fixed too small bus stop trigger
  • Reduced the chance of falling through the floor a double-barreled shotgun dropped from defeated enemies
  • Now there are more searchable enemies at the "Garbage" level
  • Grenade explosion: the radius and strength of the explosion have been increased
  • Many other small fixes

