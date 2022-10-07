- Fixed stable crash and landscape on the "Funicular station"
- Rewritten a series of dialogues with the main characters of the game to make it easier to understand/actualize the text
- Fixed some levels where ambient music stopped at the start
- Level "Shopping district": fixed too small bus stop trigger
- Reduced the chance of falling through the floor a double-barreled shotgun dropped from defeated enemies
- Now there are more searchable enemies at the "Garbage" level
- Grenade explosion: the radius and strength of the explosion have been increased
- Many other small fixes
SALVATIONLAND update for 7 October 2022
Patch 0.7.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
