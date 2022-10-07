Update 1.94 Content Patch 2

Vanilla:
- weapons: added weapon name to several blast projectiles which were still using generic "rocket" or "grenade" names
- weapons: Tracer Dart is now locked during penalty
Dominance:
- dominance: fixed a base capturable status in the KotH substage of Swan River
- weapons: factions now have faction specific grenade launchers instead of just the M79 for all
- weapons: overall grenade launcher damage increased to better deal with the 150% HP vest
- weapons: Dragunov SVD recover time increased as the weapon really needed a nerf in PvP
- weapons: Famas G1, SG552 and L85A2 price significantly decreased
- weapons: Deployable weapon prices decreased as they were barely bought as result of the high RP cost
- throwables: Spawn flare price decreased from 50 to 30RP
- calls: Artillery strike Tier2 removed from the radio call list
- calls: readjusted the radio call costs, globally decreased for most
Changed files in this update