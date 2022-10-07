 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RUNNING WITH RIFLES update for 7 October 2022

Update 1.94 Content Patch 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9678192 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Vanilla:

  • weapons: added weapon name to several blast projectiles which were still using generic "rocket" or "grenade" names
  • weapons: Tracer Dart is now locked during penalty

Dominance:

  • dominance: fixed a base capturable status in the KotH substage of Swan River
  • weapons: factions now have faction specific grenade launchers instead of just the M79 for all
  • weapons: overall grenade launcher damage increased to better deal with the 150% HP vest
  • weapons: Dragunov SVD recover time increased as the weapon really needed a nerf in PvP
  • weapons: Famas G1, SG552 and L85A2 price significantly decreased
  • weapons: Deployable weapon prices decreased as they were barely bought as result of the high RP cost
  • throwables: Spawn flare price decreased from 50 to 30RP
  • calls: Artillery strike Tier2 removed from the radio call list
  • calls: readjusted the radio call costs, globally decreased for most

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 270151
  • Loading history…
Linux Content Depot 270152
  • Loading history…
RUNNING WITH RIFLES Mac Depot Depot 270153
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link