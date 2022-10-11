 Skip to content

Ozymandias update for 11 October 2022

Ozymandias is out!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dear everyone,

Today is a big day for us as Ozymandias is now available! 🎉

Climb the difficulty ladder against our data-driven AI, or compete with your friends to build the best empire! 🏆

Ozymandias is 20% off for a week - get it now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1768280/Ozymandias_Bronze_Age_Empire_Sim/

Thank you all so much for your support throughout the development, for playing our demo, for the kind words and your feedback on Discord!
We hope you will enjoy our game! And if you do, stay tuned as the adventure has just begun!

Cheers,
-The Secret Games Company & Goblinz Publishing

