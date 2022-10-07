New Update Version 0.2.2!

Hello friends!
New update has arrived!
About the update
Added
- Added ability to hide chat
- Anti-Cheat
- New masks (Lecter and Greek)
- Added new plants for farming - Beets and Cabbage (They restore the state of the character well, but they can only be grown in the garden)
Changed
- Increased the stack of some resources
- Changes in the farming system, seeds are needed for planting
Fixes
- Fixed ammo saving in turret
- Fixed a bug with the inability to repair metal buildings
- Fixed crafting menu scrolling bug on some resolutions
- Other minor fixes
Changed files in this update