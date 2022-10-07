 Skip to content

Dead District update for 7 October 2022

New Update Version 0.2.2!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends!
New update has arrived!

About the update

Added
  • Added ability to hide chat
  • Anti-Cheat
  • New masks (Lecter and Greek)
  • Added new plants for farming - Beets and Cabbage (They restore the state of the character well, but they can only be grown in the garden)
Changed
  • Increased the stack of some resources
  • Changes in the farming system, seeds are needed for planting
Fixes
  • Fixed ammo saving in turret
  • Fixed a bug with the inability to repair metal buildings
  • Fixed crafting menu scrolling bug on some resolutions
  • Other minor fixes
Servers have been wiped

