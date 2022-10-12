TimeMelters is NOW available in Early Access!

Hello all!

TimeMelters is finally out on Steam! We've been working on TimeMelters for a solid 5 years and to reach this point is incredible. The game is in Early Access, so please, if you have any feedback for us, comments/ideas or you found some bugs, let us know in the Steam forums/Discord or send us an email at support@autoexecgames.com.

If you haven't had the chance to try out TimeMelters yet, we hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it. It was a labour of love, and we honestly can not wait to see what sort of strategies people come up with using our systems,

Happy gaming!

The AutoExec team