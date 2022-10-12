 Skip to content

Timemelters update for 12 October 2022

TimeMelters is NOW available in Early Access!

Build 9677944

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!
TimeMelters is finally out on Steam! We've been working on TimeMelters for a solid 5 years and to reach this point is incredible. The game is in Early Access, so please, if you have any feedback for us, comments/ideas or you found some bugs, let us know in the Steam forums/Discord or send us an email at support@autoexecgames.com.

If you haven't had the chance to try out TimeMelters yet, we hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it. It was a labour of love, and we honestly can not wait to see what sort of strategies people come up with using our systems,

Happy gaming!

The AutoExec team

