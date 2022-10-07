Hello guys, we are glad to inform you that the multiplayer update is now available! We are very excited that you guys will finally be able to survive with your friends.

This is the first release of Bromeliad`s multiplayer, so in the following updates, we will continue to improve it along with the single-player experience. In order to play in co-op with your friends, someone will need to host the game, creating a room. Then the others will join that room with its name. Make sure that you are all on the same region, by checking it in the right-upper corner, where you will also be able to change it into the correspondent one.

There are some bugs in the multiplayer that we are aware of and that we will be fixing in the next update, here are they:

The positions of each player are not saved

You can't sleep

Player names above the character will often mix up

In the lobby, after one game without closing the game, the room players list will often not appear

Now there are some features that we will implement later on for the multiplayer, here are they:

Head look-at syncing

Equipped armor syncing

Decrease player flickering

Chest storage syncing

Make that all players will require to be in the boss area in order to fight

We have also improved and fixed lots of features for both the singleplayer experience and the multiplayer experience, here are some:

Venom system added!

Improved player blendspace locomotion!

Credits added!

Structure damage improved!

Starving glitching sounds fixed

Buffs disabled

Combat music fixed

Pause Menu not disabling camera mouse input fixed

Tabs not being able to always open properly fixed

Stone buildings are invisible fixed

Bananas spawning slightly under the ground fixed

Low health/stamina/cold/heat vignette panels improved

Head shadow added!

Pressing escape while reading clues bugging fixed

