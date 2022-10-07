 Skip to content

Invasion: Neo Earth update for 7 October 2022

Leaving Early Access with V.1.7 - new music tracks and forcefield mechanics

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Neo Earthers!

I'm happy to announce that with version 1.7.0 Invasion: Neo Earth is leaving early access behind.

This being the first video game I have ever created it is somewhat a milestone, but at the same time it's only really a starting point - I fully intend to bring further content your way for this game as well as developing future new titles and I will do my best to patch any new bugs that may emerge, The early access stage has truly been a massive learning curve and I am grateful for the support and patience of everyone who's ever filed a bug report or feature suggestion that has helped me improve what I do.

1.7 Changelog

  • New music track 'Ambient Intrusion' added, also added to soundtrack DLC and available free for anyone who's already purchased it simply by re-downloading

  • Forcefield mechanic added to enemy bases in some missions - hunt down the power generator structures to bring them down.

  • Mission 2 objectives changed to include protecting Cathedral structure

  • Minor fixes for melee' type enemies attacking buildings and tooltips when hovering over buildings
  • Fix to enemy base damage mechanics

