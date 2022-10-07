Update 0.6.3.2

New Features

Dynamic skill damage tooltips

Skill stat tooltips now display the calculated total damage of a skill. This is also including additional damage from your general melee or projectile damage stats. This should make it much easier to understand what damage a skill will actually do if you activate it twice or in combination with increased melee damage or projectile damage nodes.

Health Bars

Health bars have been redesigned to directly display the current health with an additional animation of the health reduction. Death spots at endboss health bars have been fixed so that health bars are in general more responsive and less misleading.

Balancing changes

[Skills] Flood: Cooldown time can be now decreased with the amount of active flood skills in the skill tree.

[Skills] Clash of Steel: Now additionally scales with player melee damage.

[Skills] Glaring Light: Now additionally scales with player melee damage.

Increased drop chance for Shard of Augmentation.

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug which caused increased melee damage not to increase the melee damage by 10 instead of the intended value of 15.

Coop-Object in the town now has the right mini map icon.

Fixed a crash when entering the woods.

Small adjustments for player light.

