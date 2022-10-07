 Skip to content

Memoirs of a Battle Brothel update for 7 October 2022

Patch 1.02

Patch 1.02 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs fixed

  • Edited a single line of code in the core engine which may be responsible for the freezing issue
  • Edited autosave function to cause crashing less (hopefully)
  • Progressive and Traditionalist locations in overworld had a dialogue bug if player is neutral
  • Entering the Guild HQ on the overworld changed the location appearance
  • Journal quest bug for the sixth task in Iron and Velvet
  • Player transfer error in the sixth task in Iron and Velvet
  • Constables being overly violent in the overworld
  • Boundary error in the Databroker’s warehouse
  • Boundary error in the Decaying tower
  • Sequence breaking error when talking to Isabell after finishing the Guardian’s puzzle
  • Narsum energy drink erroneously heals HP too
  • Infinite trust glitch for Zafra and Kore in the Guild HQ
  • Dining Hall glitched patrons
  • Minimap persists in Amy Seagrave’s home
  • Mouse use disabled at some point (revisiting your guild hall will now fix this)

Typos

  • Various quest dev messages removed
  • Shrike says the Industrial District to the west of Saint Gorfu, but actually is to the east
  • Typos in deciding how to end the guild civil war

