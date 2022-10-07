Patch 1.02

Bugs fixed
- Edited a single line of code in the core engine which may be responsible for the freezing issue
- Edited autosave function to cause crashing less (hopefully)
- Progressive and Traditionalist locations in overworld had a dialogue bug if player is neutral
- Entering the Guild HQ on the overworld changed the location appearance
- Journal quest bug for the sixth task in Iron and Velvet
- Player transfer error in the sixth task in Iron and Velvet
- Constables being overly violent in the overworld
- Boundary error in the Databroker’s warehouse
- Boundary error in the Decaying tower
- Sequence breaking error when talking to Isabell after finishing the Guardian’s puzzle
- Narsum energy drink erroneously heals HP too
- Infinite trust glitch for Zafra and Kore in the Guild HQ
- Dining Hall glitched patrons
- Minimap persists in Amy Seagrave’s home
- Mouse use disabled at some point (revisiting your guild hall will now fix this)
Typos
- Various quest dev messages removed
- Shrike says the Industrial District to the west of Saint Gorfu, but actually is to the east
- Typos in deciding how to end the guild civil war
