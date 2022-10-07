 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 7 October 2022

0.6.4 has been released

Share · View all patches · Build 9677166 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Minimap UI implants have been distributed to all users.
  • Fixed scrolling process on config page.

Added functionality

  • Simplified Chinese is now supported.
  • Added support for Chinese-Mutant Chinese text.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1958061
