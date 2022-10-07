- Fixed an issue where monsters would just idle continuously
- Fixed an issue where crashing could rarely result in losing your cosmetics
- Fixed an issue preventing monsters from getting around scarecrow posts
- Fixed an issue with flashlight skins causing it to disappear
- Fixed an issue with customisation resetting to last item you had equipped
- Fixed an issue with shadows on the new flashlight/lantern skins
- Made effigies more visible in the unkept hedges
- Added the ability to kick players in-game
- Added a fail-safe for when maps fail to load
- Fixed some lighting issues
- Fixed some minor performance issues
Labyrinthine update for 7 October 2022
Bugfixes and the ability to kick players
