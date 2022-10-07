 Skip to content

Labyrinthine update for 7 October 2022

Bugfixes and the ability to kick players

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where monsters would just idle continuously
  • Fixed an issue where crashing could rarely result in losing your cosmetics
  • Fixed an issue preventing monsters from getting around scarecrow posts
  • Fixed an issue with flashlight skins causing it to disappear
  • Fixed an issue with customisation resetting to last item you had equipped
  • Fixed an issue with shadows on the new flashlight/lantern skins
  • Made effigies more visible in the unkept hedges
  • Added the ability to kick players in-game
  • Added a fail-safe for when maps fail to load
  • Fixed some lighting issues
  • Fixed some minor performance issues

