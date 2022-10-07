 Skip to content

Heroes Rally update for 7 October 2022

2022.10.7 Update & BUG Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9676881 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Updated to Level 30
  2. Add auto-skill option for the towers
  3. Increase the reward for the first time through the level
  4. Add 1 skill, available after Level 21
  5. Optimize the difficulty selection
  6. Fix and optimize known issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 1945191
  • Loading history…
