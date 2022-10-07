2022.10.7 Update & BUG Fix

- Updated to Level 30
- Add auto-skill option for the towers
- Increase the reward for the first time through the level
- Add 1 skill, available after Level 21
- Optimize the difficulty selection
- Fix and optimize known issues
Heroes Rally update for 7 October 2022
