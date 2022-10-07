PatchNote 0.2.1

FLOW IN FIGHT
- Spells are only available during active pause
- Changed pacing and interface during fights
- Feedback during fights, on mouse clicks
- More complex combo system on alter-based combos: Support / Solitary
- Added flank to deal 150% more damage. Backstab deals 250% more damage.
- Stealth mode system permanently activated, changes the whole detection system and starts combat.
ENEMIES
- New spells on all enemies
- Increased enemy base stats
- Enemy stats scale nerfed
- Work on enemy AI with flight behavior, spell casting...
CLASS
- New skin for the blade class
BALANCING / SPELLS / ALTERATIONS
- Balancing effects, alterations of heroes and enemies.
- The cursed alteration has become an alteration with a resistance reduction effect in flat
CURSED MARK
- Cursed marks are removed from the game !
Pacts are no longer impacted by cursed marks.
