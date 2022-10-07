 Skip to content

WICKED AEONS Playtest update for 7 October 2022

PatchNote 0.2.1

FLOW IN FIGHT

  • Spells are only available during active pause
  • Changed pacing and interface during fights
  • Feedback during fights, on mouse clicks
  • More complex combo system on alter-based combos: Support / Solitary
  • Added flank to deal 150% more damage. Backstab deals 250% more damage.
  • Stealth mode system permanently activated, changes the whole detection system and starts combat.

ENEMIES

  • New spells on all enemies
  • Increased enemy base stats
  • Enemy stats scale nerfed
  • Work on enemy AI with flight behavior, spell casting...

CLASS

  • New skin for the blade class

BALANCING / SPELLS / ALTERATIONS

  • Balancing effects, alterations of heroes and enemies.
  • The cursed alteration has become an alteration with a resistance reduction effect in flat

CURSED MARK

  • Cursed marks are removed from the game !
    Pacts are no longer impacted by cursed marks.

