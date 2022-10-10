FIX: Alert sounds were not working
FIX: Rejecting the trial train after accepting it in Run trial train task was locking the task
FIX: Routing sensor override settings were removed when selecting different sensor
FIX: Sensor detail panel did not update error message without selecting another sensor first
FIX: System upgrades panel content had incorrect size for some languages
FIX: Timetable's platforms where being hidden in the station details panel if the platforms numbers were above 11
FIX: With Manual Signal Safety turned on, one route from a manual signal via a crossing was not possible```
Rail Route update for 10 October 2022
Hotfix 1.8.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
