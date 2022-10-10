 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 10 October 2022

Hotfix 1.8.9

Build 9676701 · Last edited by Wendy

FIX: Alert sounds were not working  
FIX: Rejecting the trial train after accepting it in Run trial train task was locking the task  
FIX: Routing sensor override settings were removed when selecting different sensor  
FIX: Sensor detail panel did not update error message without selecting another sensor first  
FIX: System upgrades panel content had incorrect size for some languages  
FIX: Timetable's platforms where being hidden in the station details panel if the platforms numbers were above 11  
FIX: With Manual Signal Safety turned on, one route from a manual signal via a crossing was not possible```

