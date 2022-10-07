- Added RPG Mode
- Added Combat Mode
- Added 2D Chessboard with draw lines feature
- Added Hide/Unhide Chess Pieces features
- Added 3 New maps
- Modified Old Maps
- Added Alot of new characters
- Total characters are 82 now.
- Added 16 other languages in the game
- Game has 360 Camera View Now
- Fixed Bugs
- Improved Game Settings
- Improved Gameplay
Rule The World CHESS update for 7 October 2022
Game Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
