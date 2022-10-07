 Skip to content

Rule The World CHESS update for 7 October 2022

Game Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9676359 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added RPG Mode
  • Added Combat Mode
  • Added 2D Chessboard with draw lines feature
  • Added Hide/Unhide Chess Pieces features
  • Added 3 New maps
  • Modified Old Maps
  • Added Alot of new characters
  • Total characters are 82 now.
  • Added 16 other languages in the game
  • Game has 360 Camera View Now
  • Fixed Bugs
  • Improved Game Settings
  • Improved Gameplay

Changed files in this update

Depot 1949141
